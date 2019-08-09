Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/9/19)

Tyra Banks is BACK IN SCHOOL and studying to create her very own MODEL-THEMED AMUSEMENT PARK!! When can I buy tickets???
View this post on Instagram
I am sitting in my @harvardhbs dorm pondering the massive undertaking of @ModelLand that launches later this year. I came to the business school many years ago with the #ModelLand dream in mind and now launch is so close. I have returned to school to refresh the knowledge I gained and to make sure I am more than equipped to bring you an attraction like you’ve never experienced before. A place that allows you to be the fantasy version of yourself. The genius professors here at #HBS are sharing their world class knowledge so that I can then take that and give YOU what you deserve. Thank you to all of the faculty for your tireless teachings and for believing in your students so much. I hope to make you proud. #OPM #OPMrenew
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were A MESS as they got drunk and APPLIED EACH OTHER’S MAKEUP in Calabasas!
Anne Hathaway showed off her PREGNANT BELLY with a purple dress on BROADWAY!
Kate Upton is ALL IN for her new “Share Strong” campaign as she’s asking EVERYONE to share their most EMPOWERING stories! This is a POWER move girl!
The Jonas Brothers made a DISNEYWORLD PITSTOP immediately after they kicked off their Happiness Begins tour!
Grey’s Anatomy boss says they’re BRINGING BACK an OLD CAST MEMBER… Who will it be??
Kim Kardashian showed her newest KKW DRESS and her curves in her latest Instagram post.. That dress THOUGH!