Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/13/19)

- Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter (Brody Jenner’s ex!) were spotted MAKING OUT AT A POOL…but the relationship didn’t start until Miley’s marriage WAS OVER [VIDEO SCROLL DOWN]
- Liam Hemsworth on Miley Cyrus, “I wish her nothing but HEALTH and HAPPINESS“
Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.
- Tiffany Haddish says John Mayer’s dating advice included LYING ABOUT DATING CELEBS: ” if there’s somebody that I like that’s in the eye of the public that I should say in interviews that I’m seeing that person…”
- The male model from Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” music video is accusing her of SEXUAL MISCONDUCT…he says she pulled down his pants at a party exposing his genitals
- VIDEO & VIDEO: Courteney Cox is trying to teach her kids how to say “I know!” like Monica
- PICS: Bebe Rexha was told she was “OLD” by a male music exec so she stripped down to her underwear to prove him wrong
- Cardi B does not trust anyone who REFRIGERATES their ketchup!
- Jack Black & Jack White are finally COLLABORATING on new music….which they are of course calling Jack Gray
- A Rod’s rental car got broken into & they stole $500,000 in jewelry & electronics
- VIDEO: Brie Larson posted a video of herself singing Ariana Grande & damn girl!
- VIDEO: See all the super sexy celebs in Calvin Klein’s new ad