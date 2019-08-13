Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/13/19)

  • Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter (Brody Jenner’s ex!) were spotted MAKING OUT AT A POOL…but the relationship didn’t start until Miley’s marriage WAS OVER [VIDEO SCROLL DOWN]
  • Liam Hemsworth on Miley Cyrus, “I wish her nothing but HEALTH and HAPPINESS
  • Tiffany Haddish says John Mayer’s dating advice included LYING ABOUT DATING CELEBS: ” if there’s somebody that I like that’s in the eye of the public that I should say in interviews that I’m seeing that person…”
  • The male model from Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” music video is accusing her of SEXUAL MISCONDUCT…he says she pulled down his pants at a party exposing his genitals
  • VIDEO & VIDEO: Courteney Cox is trying to teach her kids how to say “I know!” like Monica
  • PICS: Bebe Rexha was told she was “OLD” by a male music exec so she stripped down to her underwear to prove him wrong
  • Cardi B does not trust anyone who REFRIGERATES their ketchup!
  • Jack Black & Jack White are finally COLLABORATING on new music….which they are of course calling Jack Gray
  • A Rod’s rental car got broken into & they stole $500,000 in jewelry & electronics
  • VIDEO: Brie Larson posted a video of herself singing Ariana Grande & damn girl!
  • VIDEO: See all the super sexy celebs in Calvin Klein’s new ad

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.