Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/14/19)

  • Britney Spears went shopping at Target more than 80 TIMES last year alone!!!! Can you beat her?
  • A$AP Rocky found GUILTY OF ASSAULT in Sweden but is given suspended sentence…now back in the States touring he told the crowd, “I just want to say, what I experienced was crazy. I’m so happy to be here right now, y’all don’t even understand.”
  • Jay Z partners with the NFL to be their “live music entertainment STRATEGIST” and will be closely connected to the NFL’s activism efforts
  • VIDEO: Mike Tyson says he and his business partner smoke around $40,000 worth of weed a month!
  • VIDEO: Just “The Mountain” from “Game of Thrones” casually lifting Ed Sheeran over his head!
  • T-Pain says he went from having $40 MILLION to having to ask for money to buy his kids Burger King
  • VIDEO: Duo on “Sing! China” brings down the house with epic death metal scream!
  • Season 13 “Bachelorette” admits to having SEX with 2 of the 3 finalists
  • Oprah and Gayle King try to define current slang words

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.