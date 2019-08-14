Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/14/19)

- Britney Spears went shopping at Target more than 80 TIMES last year alone!!!! Can you beat her?
- A$AP Rocky found GUILTY OF ASSAULT in Sweden but is given suspended sentence…now back in the States touring he told the crowd, “I just want to say, what I experienced was crazy. I’m so happy to be here right now, y’all don’t even understand.”
- Jay Z partners with the NFL to be their “live music entertainment STRATEGIST” and will be closely connected to the NFL’s activism efforts
- VIDEO: Mike Tyson says he and his business partner smoke around $40,000 worth of weed a month!
- VIDEO: Just “The Mountain” from “Game of Thrones” casually lifting Ed Sheeran over his head!
- T-Pain says he went from having $40 MILLION to having to ask for money to buy his kids Burger King
- VIDEO: Duo on “Sing! China” brings down the house with epic death metal scream!
- Season 13 “Bachelorette” admits to having SEX with 2 of the 3 finalists
- Oprah and Gayle King try to define current slang words