Credit: Joe Seer | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/15/19)

  • Cesar Milan’s, the “Dog Whisperer”, dogs fly in private planes, pee all over the world, and take dog DANCE LESSONS!
  • Well it started amicable…Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth trade claims of DRUG USE & CHEATING…Liam was supposedly BLINDSIDED by pics of Miley making out with Kaitlynn
  • VIDEO: Tyra Banks got out of her car to help an aspiring model take an Instgram photoshoot
  • Happy 30th BIRTHDAY to Joe Jonas!!!!
  • Congrats to Ashley Graham & her hubby! They are expecting their first baby!
  • PICS: Chris Pratt’s sunburn really does look like a Pepsi can
  • Cameron Diaz says we’ve “lost touch with our HUMANITY and our humanness” because we’re all tied to our phones
  • VIDEO: Anne Hathaway adds putting lipsticks on without using her hands to her list of talents…oh and guessing milk alternatives in a blind taste test
  • Nicki Minaj blasts Rick Ross, “Boy sit your FAT ASS DOWN
  • PICS: Halle Berry stuns on her 53rd birthday in wet t-shirt pic!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.