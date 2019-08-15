Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/15/19)

- Cesar Milan’s, the “Dog Whisperer”, dogs fly in private planes, pee all over the world, and take dog DANCE LESSONS!
- Well it started amicable…Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth trade claims of DRUG USE & CHEATING…Liam was supposedly BLINDSIDED by pics of Miley making out with Kaitlynn
- VIDEO: Tyra Banks got out of her car to help an aspiring model take an Instgram photoshoot
- Happy 30th BIRTHDAY to Joe Jonas!!!!
- Congrats to Ashley Graham & her hubby! They are expecting their first baby!
Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘
- PICS: Chris Pratt’s sunburn really does look like a Pepsi can
- Cameron Diaz says we’ve “lost touch with our HUMANITY and our humanness” because we’re all tied to our phones
- VIDEO: Anne Hathaway adds putting lipsticks on without using her hands to her list of talents…oh and guessing milk alternatives in a blind taste test
- Nicki Minaj blasts Rick Ross, “Boy sit your FAT ASS DOWN“
- PICS: Halle Berry stuns on her 53rd birthday in wet t-shirt pic!