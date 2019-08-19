Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/19/19)

Dwayne Johnson just had a SURPRISE WEDDING in Hawaii with Lauren Hashian!! Get it girl!

Kim Kardashian says she’d do “ANYTHING” for Paris Hilton, credits Paris for JUMP STARTING her career!

Brody Jenner had to go protector mode when he DEFENDED KAITLYNN CARTER when he said “I still love her so back off!”

Chad Johnson of the Bachelor just went on a HUGE TWITTER RANT outlining his thoughts on the current show…

Kanye West just JOINED an ACTUAL CHURCH.. And how about that PERFORMANCE???

Khloe Kardashian is SIZZLIN’ in her latest photo shoot, calling her skinny-fit look her “revenge body”

 

