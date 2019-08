You would THINK that a toilet used by SO MANY PEOPLE.. WOULDN’T be appealing.. But you’d be WRONG!! This is one NASTY toilet, but not in a bad way ;). This lavatory is kept in Blenheim Palace of England, and is made out of SOLID GOLD!!! It’s said to be worth OVER $1 MILLION and will be OPEN TO THE PUBLIC for a STRICTLY TIMED USE, starting in LESS THAN A MONTH!! To read more or SIGN UP for your own POTTY SHIFT, CLICK HERE!