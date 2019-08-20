Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/20/19)

Looks like Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are pretty CRAZY about each other.. They were MAKING OUT all over a HOLLYWOOD CLUB! Oh, Liam. We’ve all been there!

Did you hear Jada Pinkett Smith OPEN UP ABOUT HER MARRIAGE?? Very interesting.. She knew her marriage would be crazy!

Demi Lovato was LIVING LARGE at Ariana Grande’s Concert in London the night before her 27th!!

Have you seen Harry Styles SHIRTLESS on the cover of Rolling Stone???? Yes Harry, yes.

So apparently Hannah Brown HASN’T SPOKEN to Tyler Cameron since their last “date”… Thoughts??

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her WAKEBOARDING SKILLS and they’re pretty impressive! I see you girl!

I love the angle that Jamie Foxx took following his SEPARATION WITH KATIE HOLMES... Showing the kids that you STILL love them and that it’s NOT their fault is HUGE! Good parenting!

Arnold Schwarzenegger was ALL SMILES after a lunch date with his daughter and ex-wife!!