Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/20/19)

Looks like Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are pretty CRAZY about each other.. They were MAKING OUT all over a HOLLYWOOD CLUB! Oh, Liam. We’ve all been there!
Did you hear Jada Pinkett Smith OPEN UP ABOUT HER MARRIAGE?? Very interesting.. She knew her marriage would be crazy!
Demi Lovato was LIVING LARGE at Ariana Grande’s Concert in London the night before her 27th!!
View this post on Instagram
Okay, last one before bed. They literally filmed/sang happy birthday twice and @scooterbraun STILL forgot to press record 😂 @arianagrande’s face is everything and this video is a perfect glimpse of how fucking happy and rad my birthday is this year. So so happy. And I love my new family. Thank you guys, love you 🙏🏼🙌🏼
Have you seen Harry Styles SHIRTLESS on the cover of Rolling Stone???? Yes Harry, yes.
View this post on Instagram
Kissy. Thank you for coming out to see us, it has been a pleasure playing for you all. I'm off to write some more music and I hope I'll be seeing you again very soon. Thank you to my band, the crew, and all of you for making this tour so wonderful. Treat people with kindness. Goodbye for now. I love you all. H
So apparently Hannah Brown HASN’T SPOKEN to Tyler Cameron since their last “date”… Thoughts??
Kourtney Kardashian showed off her WAKEBOARDING SKILLS and they’re pretty impressive! I see you girl!
I love the angle that Jamie Foxx took following his SEPARATION WITH KATIE HOLMES... Showing the kids that you STILL love them and that it’s NOT their fault is HUGE! Good parenting!
Arnold Schwarzenegger was ALL SMILES after a lunch date with his daughter and ex-wife!!