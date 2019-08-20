Credit: BigStockPhoto

We’ve all THOUGHT about Stealing this… One Couple ACTUALLY DID!

A couple is facing a potential 6 YEARS IN PRISON following their decision to steal.. What most would consider.. The IMPOSSIBLE!! They were stopped as they drove away from a beach visit.. Only to be removed from their vehicle and have it immediately searched! What the officer found next… Was >88 LBS of SAND-filled water bottles in the back of their vehicle! They claim that they wanted the sand as a souvenir, but who knows what their true intentions were?? That was an awful lot of sand to be purely memorabilia.. And there were multiple signs advising visitors that stealing sand is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE! To read more about this insane tale, CLICK HERE!

