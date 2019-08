Conspiracy has it that Bielefeld, which is a city in Germany… Doesn’t actually EXIST! That’s right, there is a conspiracy that a whole city isn’t even real! Well, German officials are tired of hearing the echoes and they decided to act on it! Germany says they will pay ANYBODY who provides FOOLPROOF EVIDENCE that Bielefeld truly doesn’t exist!!! To read more about Bielefeld, or to prove it doesn’t exist, CLICK HERE!