Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/21/19)

- It’s official! Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss are bringing back Neo & Trinity for a 4TH “MATRIX” MOVIE!
- Taylor Swift “Lover” album has sold nearly a MILLION COPIES & it isn’t even out yet!
- Dont’ freak out yet….but Tom Holland, aka Spider-Man, could be leaving the MARVEL family!
- P!NK is challenging everyone to go ONE DAY without criticizing each other on the internet
- Alex Rodriguez admits he has a FAKE INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT to follow his daughters
- Larry King is 85 and divorcing his 7th WIFE after 22 years of marriage
- PICS: Ashley Graham posts a pregnancy stretch mark pic
- PICS: And Disney is continuing their live action love show….now with “Lady & the Tramp”
- PICS: Millie Bobby Brown has a new vegan, cruelty free makeup line
- Here’s all the dumb celebrities DUPED BY THE INSTAGRAM HOAX post
- Andy Richter refused to stay quiet when a fellow passenger put his BARE FEET up on the seat…and the STORY CONTINUED