Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/21/19)

  • It’s official! Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss are bringing back Neo & Trinity for a 4TH “MATRIX” MOVIE!

GRATEFUL AND BEYOND EXCITED 🙏

  • Taylor Swift “Lover” album has sold nearly a MILLION COPIES & it isn’t even out yet!
  • Dont’ freak out yet….but Tom Holland, aka Spider-Man, could be leaving the MARVEL family!
  • P!NK is challenging everyone to go ONE DAY without criticizing each other on the internet
  • Alex Rodriguez admits he has a FAKE INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT to follow his daughters
  • Larry King is 85 and divorcing his 7th WIFE after 22 years of marriage
  • PICS: Ashley Graham posts a pregnancy stretch mark pic
  • PICS: And Disney is continuing their live action love show….now with “Lady & the Tramp”
  • PICS: Millie Bobby Brown has a new vegan, cruelty free makeup line
  • Here’s all the dumb celebrities DUPED BY THE INSTAGRAM HOAX post
  • Andy Richter refused to stay quiet when a fellow passenger put his BARE FEET up on the seat…and the STORY CONTINUED

