Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/22/19)

  • Wait, WHAT? Katie Holmes dumped Jamie Foxx after 6 years of dating because he had been CHEATING ON HER for years!
  • The internet is convinced that Kim Kardashian has 6 TOES! But sadly, it’s just a photoshop fail
  • PICS: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello are now making out in restaurants…and they will perform “Senorita” together at the MTV VMAs
  • The former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will join Christie Brinkley & James Van Der Beek on “Dancing with the Stars” THE FULL LINEUP HERE…so how much do they get paid? Max $295,000
  • Liam Hemsworth FILES FOR DIVORCE from Miley Cyrus so there goes any hope of reconciliation
  • PICS: Gwyneth Paltrow hired a personal book curator to buy her home 500 – 600 books
  • PICS: Lil Nas X & Katy Perry perform for Amazon employees & pose with Jeff Bezos
  • PICS: Hailey Baldwin debuted a new finger and neck tattoo
  • The highest paid actor IN THE WORLD is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson…he brought home $89.4 million
  • Angelina Jolie tries NOT TO CRY dropping her oldest son off for college
  • VIDEO: J Lo and A Rod hit the gym together
  • Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly is too perfect. Are you going to see this movie???

 

