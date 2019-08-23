Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/23/29)

- Taylor Swift’s album “Lover” is out & you HEAR IT ALL HERE….and she released a new video for the song “Lover”….do you lover it?
- Miley Cyrus goes on EPIC TWITTER RANT to let people know that cheating didn’t cause her divorce
- AHHHH Missy Elliott released a new EP last night LISTEN HERE
- VIDEO: Taylor Swift accidentally reveals she’s opening the MTV VMAs and discusses re-recording her first 5 albums
- Katy Perry & her band perform “Small Talk” in a bathroom for a round of POTTY JAMS!
- VIDEO: Shawn Mendes addresses racially insensitive tweets from years ago…blames it on his “friends” and then apologizes…fans are NOT HAPPY
- Kevin Bacon could be the next FREDDY KRUEGER!
- VIDEO: Orlando Bloom says he doesn’t want to be “divorced again” ahead of his wedding to Katy Perry…which is hopefully what anyone would say right before they plan to get married
- Mr. T is SUING a weed company
- PICS: Kristen Bell’s daughter had her first ER visit for an accident
- Billboard did an ORAL HISTORY of the the infamous 2009 MTV VMA Taylor Swift/Kanye West moment
- PICS: Prince William & Kate Middleton fly budget airline with their kids on private trip