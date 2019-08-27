Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/27/29)

Did you see Lil Nas at the VMAs?? Sick performance on his award-winning night.. But how about OUTFIT?!

lil prince x 🤩 #vmas

Miley Cyrus got a new TATTOO!! And how about that break-up performance? Boss moves!

Who saw Taylor get POLITICAL?? That rainbow dress was my fav

Demi Lovato threw SHADE at Taylor Swift.. And now she’s BOYCOTTING the VMAs

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were getting close and COMFORTABLE during their award-winning performance!

Jason Momoa got STUCK in an ELEVATOR!

The Jonas Brothers won BIG for their SUCKER video

