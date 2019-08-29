Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/29/19)

Kim Kardashian’s reaction was PRICELESS when she found a TARANTULA in her garage..

Taylor Swift’s old landlord had NO CLUE who she was until after she moved out.. How do you not know Taylor Swift lives in your building???

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were getting.. “CELEBRATORY” after a successful week

Adele, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, and Ashton Kutcher are next door NEIGHBORS in Hidden Valley

Joel Schumaker was a PLAYER!!! He claims he slept with 20,000 in his prime, all because of Batman

Gigi Hadid was THRILLED to watch close friend Serena Williams win  at the US Open

 

