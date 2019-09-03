Awkward Tuesday PODCAST: Dino Madness

Sometimes when you’re out on a date, the night simply doesn’t go according to plan… and you end up with a BAD DATE… But HONESTLY, what’s the worst thing that can happen?… Maybe your ego get’s a little bruised? … The person doesn’t call you back? Well, one of our listeners recently had a date go HORRIBLY, HORRIBLY WRONG… and NOT ONLY did he lose out on a potential soulmate… He lost out on something MUCH more important than that… and now, he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get it back… EVEN if that means making an embarrassing phone call LIVE on the air… Listen to the PODCAST!