Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (09/03/19)

Kevin Hart’s Surgery was a SUCCESS and he’s supposed to make a FULL RECOVERY!!! Easily one of my favorite comedians, glad he’ll be okay! It was also nice to see the massive support on social media from other celebrities

Nicki Minaj SPOKE OUT about an abusive past relationship,”I used to think love had to hurt”

Justin Bieber opened up about his STRUGGLE with childhood fame

Harry Styles cut his hair SHORT.. You’ve GOTTA see it

Ariana Grande is filing a $10 MILLION LAWSUIT with Forever 21 for a look-alike campaign model

Miley Cyrus spent the EXTENDED Labor Day weekend with Kaitlynn Carter