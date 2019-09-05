Young man as a Credit: BigStockPhotoscaring woman, on black background

Second Date Update UPDATE PODCAST: Arrested Development

Every once in a while we do a special segment called a “Second Date Update UPDATE”… Where we contact a couple who has appeared on this show in the past, to find out what’s going on with them now… Are they still together? Are they NOT together? You never know what could happen… But today’s Second Date Update UPDATE is a little bit different.. because one of them got ARRESTED on the first date, and just went to JAIL for 18 MONTHS!! He’s out now and we’re DYING to know how they’re doing.. Listen to the PODCAST!!

Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.