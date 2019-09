Maybe not the best idea to tell your Maid of Honor she could wear, “anything”! Deanna is the Bride and Christina is her younger sister / Maid of Honor. When Christina jokingly asked Deanna if she could wear a dinosaur suit, the bride said yes! It turned into a game of “Chicken” where both parties were trying to see how long the other would play along. After the wedding, the Maid of Honor posted images all over social media, claiming that she “regrets nothing”. To read more, CLICK HERE!