Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/9/19)

Meghan Markle went SECRET AGENT for her trip to watch Serena Williams.. Pretty impressive considering it’s New York

Angelina Jolie just opened up about PARENTING TEENS.. I gotta study up, my time is coming

Kristen Stewart wants what’s best for her ex Robert Pattinson and is excited to see him play BATMAN

Fan Art. #TheBatman

Did you see Sophie Turner at the American Film Festival?? GORGEOUS!

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron had their first Fashion Week Event together.. Boy did they look GOOD

P!NK just turned 40!! Still killin the competition

