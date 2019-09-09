Nigel Night 2019: The Strangest Gathering You’ve NEVER Heard of…

Do you know anyone named Nigel? Well, you better treat them with respect, because a study in back in 2016 would indicate that the amount of babies being named Nigel is DROPPING… Rapidly!! Pretty soon there won’t be as many Nigels around.. What should be done to fix this? Nigel Smith (56) is already on top of it! On September 28, 2019 at his Bretforton Pub, Nigel will be hosting what looks to be the world’s LARGEST gathering… Of NIGELS!! He’s hoping to gather as many Nigels together as possible “before we go extinct”, and to break a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of Nigels. Non-Nigels are invited, but you have to wear a badge that identifies you as such! To read more, CLICK HERE!