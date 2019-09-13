Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/13/19)

View this post on Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott collaborated to produce her first appearance in the pages of Playboy for #ThePleasureIssue. The Fall 2019 quarterly also features @tombini, @toroymoi, @kingprincess69, @anandwrites, @marilynminter, @keithhufnagel, @catherinelacey_, @edwardnortonofficial, @simon.hanselmann, @jeremyoharris, @museummammy and more. Cover photographed by @sashasamsonova