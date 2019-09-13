Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/13/19)

- The entire internet thinks Rihanna is PREGNANT after one comment she made on the red carpet!
rihanna's finally back 😭🥰 and.. pregnant??? pic.twitter.com/yMsZpu7t0A
— 𝔞𝔩𝔦 (@hadidsoul) September 13, 2019
- And for the record, Rihanna is too busy for the SUPER BOWL “I still got an album to finish. You gonna ask me about Super Bowl? Really? My fans about to have my neck!”
- PICS: Kylie Jenner covers Playboy but they cut her face out of the picture!!!
View this post on Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott collaborated to produce her first appearance in the pages of Playboy for #ThePleasureIssue. The Fall 2019 quarterly also features @tombini, @toroymoi, @kingprincess69, @anandwrites, @marilynminter, @keithhufnagel, @catherinelacey_, @edwardnortonofficial, @simon.hanselmann, @jeremyoharris, @museummammy and more. Cover photographed by @sashasamsonova
- VIDEO: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello show the world how they really kiss…and I can’t stop laughing
- Adele finally FILED FOR DIVORCE from her estranged husband
- PICS: Halle Berry has “construction worker” hands!
- Demi Moore POSES NUDE and opens up about the miscarriage she SUFFERED while with Ashton Kutcher
- VIDEO: How cute is this little girl losing it after finding out her dad got her Jonas Brothers tickets?!?!
- Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, & Lana Del Ray “Charlie’s Angels” theme song “Don’t Call Me Angel”