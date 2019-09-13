Credit: Starfrenzy | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/13/19)

  • The entire internet thinks Rihanna is PREGNANT after one comment she made on the red carpet!

  • And for the record, Rihanna is too busy for the SUPER BOWL  “I still got an album to finish. You gonna ask me about Super Bowl?  Really?  My fans about to have my neck!”
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner covers Playboy but they cut her face out of the picture!!!
  • VIDEO: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello show the world how they really kiss…and I can’t stop laughing
  • Adele finally FILED FOR DIVORCE from her estranged husband
  • PICS: Halle Berry has “construction worker” hands!
  • Demi Moore POSES NUDE and opens up about the miscarriage she SUFFERED while with Ashton Kutcher
  • VIDEO: How cute is this little girl losing it after finding out her dad got her Jonas Brothers tickets?!?!
  • Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, & Lana Del Ray “Charlie’s Angels” theme song “Don’t Call Me Angel”

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
