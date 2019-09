That’s right, KFC is offering to give a small amount of couples a FRIED CHICKEN themed WEDDING!! KFC would bring a food truck and cater your ENTIRE WEDDING(Except Alcoholic Beverages) for a group of 200!! To enter you must fill out a small form and write 200 words about why you want fried chicken at YOUR wedding.. To apply or read more, CLICK HERE!! Contest ends on October 18th and winners will be selected by the 23rd. Must reside in Australia to enter.