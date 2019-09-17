Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/17/19)

Priyanka Chopra has left no doubt about her intentions with Nick Jonas.. She’s great with kids and she wants SOME!

Tom Hiddleston told Chris Hemsworth to HIT HIM in the FACE… Here’s what happened NEXT

Farrah Abrahams is CALLING for Amber Portwood’s job at MTV..

Keep Alex Trebek in your THOUGHTS!! What a warrior!

Megan Markle was TRAINED for 2 HOURS on how to HANDLE A FORK and properly drink tea before meeting the queen.. SAME lol, what dedication!

I LOVE what Kylie Jenner SAID about her sex life with Travis Scott after having a kid..

angel energy 👼🏻

