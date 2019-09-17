Young man as a Credit: BigStockPhotoscaring woman, on black background

Is THIS the Most or the Least ROMANTIC PLACE a Couple has EVER done it..

An adventurous couple was enjoying their time on a bike ride when suddenly interrupted by police officers pulling them over! After undergoing DUI tests, the couple was arrested and immediately placed in the back seat of the police vehicle.. What they did next would have the ENTIRE INTERNET in a frenzy for days.. They started DOING IT in the BACK of a COP CAR!! The couple then were pulled out by police before one STRUCK a police officer and RAN! The couple was caught and now face multiple charges. To read more, CLICK HERE!

Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.