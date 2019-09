Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott about to BREAK UP???? A recent post has fans wondering where her picture of Travis went from the background.. Both posts are below, check out the caption..

Lady Gaga said she was so “SNATCHED” at her Haus Laboratories Beauty Line debut that she didn’t know what to do..

Brad Pitt has love for Kanye West, says he’s doing something “REALLY SPECIAL” with his Sunday Service work after giving him a visit

Have you heard about Selena Gomez’s NEW SERIES?? Very noble!