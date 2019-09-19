Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/19/19)

Kodi Lee WON!!!!!!!!! What a champion, his talent is INCREDIBLE! He’s blind and autistic and he won America’s Got Talent!! I love him

Khloe Kardashian had to CALL THE POLICE after the Kardashian security TACKLED Kris Jenner to the GROUND!

View this post on Instagram

☁️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

There’s finally some CLOSURE  in the custody case between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt! Good for them, now they can move forward with positivity

Taylor Swift OPENED UP about her major feud with Kanye West

View this post on Instagram

I once believed love would be burning red ♥️

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Things between Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson are getting HOT AND STEAMY.. Demi said she’s not looking for anything serious.. But come on, you’ve had a crush on this guy FOREVER

Ryan Reynolds JOKED around about some of the difficulties of having children. Yes Ryan. Yes

 

 

Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.