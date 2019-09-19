Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/19/19)

Kodi Lee WON!!!!!!!!! What a champion, his talent is INCREDIBLE! He’s blind and autistic and he won America’s Got Talent!! I love him
Khloe Kardashian had to CALL THE POLICE after the Kardashian security TACKLED Kris Jenner to the GROUND!
There’s finally some CLOSURE in the custody case between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt! Good for them, now they can move forward with positivity
Taylor Swift OPENED UP about her major feud with Kanye West
Things between Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson are getting HOT AND STEAMY.. Demi said she’s not looking for anything serious.. But come on, you’ve had a crush on this guy FOREVER
Ryan Reynolds JOKED around about some of the difficulties of having children. Yes Ryan. Yes
LOVE this @AviationGin shoot with the legendary @guyaroch. Hair by @serafinosays and styling by @joseph.episcopo. Bags under my eyes by two thankless assholes who refused to go to bed the night before, despite the fact I read them Winnie the Pooh and nearly half of Stephen King’s The Shining.