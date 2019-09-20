Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/20/19)

It’s been a while since Rihanna’s last album.. But she’s working on one RIGHT NOW and she thinks it’s gonna blow our SOCKS off

I wonder what it’s like to be able to wake up on a regular day and say to yourself: “I’m going to get a vitamin drip today”.. Maybe I’ll ask Justin next time he’s at the Dome, because he pretty much does it WHENEVER he wants

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got in TROUBLE for chasing Antelopes on an ATV.. LOL

Kevin Hart is HAPPIER than ever to just be ALIVE.. He’s turned his unfortunate situation into a learning experience and a humbling moment, very mature!

It’s hard to be famous(not that I would know), which is why some say Jennifer Lawrence was always DESTINED to date somebody.. Off the charts

