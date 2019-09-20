Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/20/19)

It’s been a while since Rihanna’s last album.. But she’s working on one RIGHT NOW and she thinks it’s gonna blow our SOCKS off

I wonder what it’s like to be able to wake up on a regular day and say to yourself: “I’m going to get a vitamin drip today”.. Maybe I’ll ask Justin next time he’s at the Dome, because he pretty much does it WHENEVER he wants

View this post on Instagram

@c.syresmith ur my inspiration

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got in TROUBLE for chasing Antelopes on an ATV.. LOL

Kevin Hart is HAPPIER than ever to just be ALIVE.. He’s turned his unfortunate situation into a learning experience and a humbling moment, very mature!

It’s hard to be famous(not that I would know), which is why some say Jennifer Lawrence was always DESTINED to date somebody.. Off the charts

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Jennifer Lawrence️️🎥🎞 (@jenniferlawrence.de) on

er

Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.