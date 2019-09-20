Today is THE Day: LET’S SEE DEM ALIENS!

Months ago, a man created an event on Facebook called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us”, with the self-proclaimed goal “Let’s See Dem Aliens”.. After months of anticipation, and a few appointments with FBI agents, the creator of the event told everyone that the “raid” was off, but you can still show up for the festival. Well, the day has come.. And NOBODY showed up! Millions of people rendezvoused to the event on facebook.. But about 75 people actually made the venture! Despite the lack of numbers, festival goers still found ways to enjoy themselves just miles outside of America’s most famous secret ALIEN facility.. By NARUTO RUNNING past Newscasters!! It’s not too late to join the festivities, to read more, CLICK HERE!