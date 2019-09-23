Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/23/19)

Miley Cyrus just DUMPED Kaitlynn Carter because things were speeding up a little bit too much..
Lizzo put her delivery driver ON BLAST after failing to deliver the pop singers order.. But later realized it was a miscommunication and apologized!
Billy Porter is the first openly gay black man to WIN AN EMMY for being the lead actor of a Drama!! What an incredible accomplishment!
I had a dream, a dream about you, baby. It's gonna come true, baby…….🏆 @televisionacad #emmys2019 Style by @sammyratelle for @rrrcreative Agency Grooming by @heyannabee Custom look by @michaelkors collection Custom Hat by @stephenjonesmillinery Custom Nails by @cndworld Fine Jewelry by @oscarheyman
Kourtney Kardashian was a BAD KIDDO – She used to SLAP her nannies as a child
RIP to professional Chef Carl Ruiz! You will be missed
Did you see what Kendall Jenner wore to the Emmy’s??? LOVE IT