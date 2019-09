While we all know and love Pumpkin Spice flavor in pretty much all of our Autumn foods.. Sometimes you just have to change the norm.. Which is EXACTLY what IHOP just did by adding Addam’s Family themed items to their menu!! They’ve added a flavored twist to a few of their more popular items, from their buttermilk pancakes to their Chocolate Ice Cream Shakes! To see what else they’ve added, CLICK HERE!