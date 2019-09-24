Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/24/19)

Will Smith just staged an INTERVENTION with his family.. To talk about food?? Love the intention.. But they look fine!! What are they worried about? I’m yet to see a love handle in the family!

Jenna Dewan is having A KID with Steve Kazee!! How exciting

Gwen Stefani DIDN’T KNOW who Blake Shelton was before “The Voice”.. She didn’t even know he existed!

Amanda Stanton is getting sued by her sponsor.. For not TAGGING them in her Instagram post

