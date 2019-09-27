Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/27/19)

Jessica Simpson lost 100 lbs and she looks AWESOME!! What a power move! Proud of you girl!

Megan Markle offered some motherly advice about PARENTING

Miley Cyrus’s mom didn’t like her constant posting on vacation.. Mom’s ALWAYS right!

Goodbyes are never easy… 🖤 but g2g

Gwyneth Paltrow had some CHOICE words describing her kids.. We’ve all been there! Kids can be super annoying, doesn’t make you love them any less!

