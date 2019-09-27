Young man as a Credit: BigStockPhotoscaring woman, on black background

Guy gets Accused of Shoplifting.. But that’s not a Lava Lamp in his Pants..

This might be the most awkward story currently circling the internet. A “blessed” man was accused of shoplifting when walking through a mall, all because of the bulge in his pants. Security took him to an isolated area and he pulled down his pants, revealing his undies.. But that wasn’t enough! A male security officer took the man into a more isolated room and had him pull down.. EVERYTHING.. Just to find that he wasn’t stealing ANYTHING.. It was all “him”. The man was very displeased with the accusations. To read more, CLICK HERE!

