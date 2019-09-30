Young man as a Credit: BigStockPhotoscaring woman, on black background

24 Year-Old Ties the Knot With Octagenarian to Avoid Miltary Service

What would YOU do for love?? A Ukrainian man, who believes “love knows no limits”, and “age is but a number” decided to put his values to the forefront, when he married his cousins disabled GRANDMOTHER!! His bride is almost 60 Years older than him! Why did he marry someone so much older? In Ukraine, every able-bodied male between the ages of 18-24 is required to serve one year in the military, with one exception.. A physically capable man would NOT have to serve if and only if his wife was disabled and he had to care for her! A genius plan or true love?? Would you marry your cousins grandma to avoid service? To find out more, CLICK HERE!  

