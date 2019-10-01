Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/01/19)

Adele is dating SKEPTA from the UK following her divorce!!
View this post on Instagram
Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self. It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back. I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come 😂 thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you! ❤️
Megan Markle’s Speech about Gender Equality is POWERFUL!!
Dancing with the Stars practice might be too intense.. 2 stars already are eliminated due to INJURY
View this post on Instagram
Not the ending I had hoped or worked for but that mirror ball wasn’t in the plans for me. I can’t say thank you enough for the support and love 🙏🏿💜 Injuries have never stopped me before and certainly not now. I’ll be back doing the squirrel dance soon enough. #TeamRAVENous
Wanna buy a haunted mansion formerly owned by CELEBRITIES?? I sure wouldn’t, but it’s officially up for sale!
Aaron Carter’s tattoo artist didn’t know what he was getting into.. Then he tried to prevent Carter from going forward with the TAT!! Carter first wanted it in the MIDDLE of his face.. Good thing his artist talked him out of that one