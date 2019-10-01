Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/01/19)

Adele is dating SKEPTA from the UK following her divorce!!

View this post on Instagram

Another day another blessing @placesplusfaces

A post shared by Skepta (@skeptagram) on

Megan Markle’s Speech about Gender Equality is POWERFUL!!

Dancing with the Stars practice might be too intense.. 2 stars already are eliminated due to INJURY

Wanna buy a haunted mansion formerly owned by CELEBRITIES?? I sure wouldn’t, but it’s officially up for sale!

Aaron Carter’s tattoo artist didn’t know what he was getting into.. Then he tried to prevent Carter from going forward with the TAT!! Carter first wanted it in the MIDDLE of his face.. Good thing his artist talked him out of that one

View this post on Instagram

BaBY MaKiNG MaCHiNe 🤪

A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on

 

