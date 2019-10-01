Woman Blames Late Delivery Man for Unexpected Pregnancy, Proceeds to Sue Him

A woman was watching a movie with her boyfriend when sparks began to fly.. Knowing that she didn’t have any protection, she ordered some condoms on a delivery app, and took a shower to distract herself from the temptation while they were delivered. After she got out of the shower, the delivery man still wasn’t there, and the heat of the moment got the best of her.. A month later the woman discovered that she was pregnant.. And decided to blame her tardy delivery driver for her child! The woman is now suing the driver for $4,200 to cover “medical expenses, food costs, and lost time!” To read more, CLICK HERE!