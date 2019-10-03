Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/03/19)

Immediately after the break-up, Kylie Jenner is ALREADY kicking it with her ex, TYGA, in his studio.. Get ’em Tyga
Miley Cyrus is back on her GRIND following her separation from Kaitlynn Carter, looking forward to her new music
Meghan Markle has repeatedly reminded Prince Harry that his late mother would be PROUD of him – She’s right!
View this post on Instagram
Some beautiful photos of Meghan and Harry on the last day of their ten-day tour of Southern Africa 😍 Today Prince Harry and Meghan visit Youth Employment Services (Yes) organisation in Johannesburg. The royal couple reunited last night after a week apart on solo parts on their tour. During their final day in Johannesburg the couple will also meet Nelson Mandela's widow Graca Machel. @meghanmarkle_official
Zak Bagans just dropped over $300k on some GHOSTBUSTERS equipment.. LOL, I wish I could afford things like that