Credit: YouTube

PICS: The Exact Moment a Car Thief Realizes there’s a Camera..

I’d imagine that as a car thief.. You biggest fear has got to be getting caught committing the crime.. Well, unfortunately for this burglar, that’s exactly what happened.. And he didn’t get away with anything because of it! As soon as this thief broke into his target vehicle, he looked up and realized that the camera in the car was pointed directly at him.. And because he didn’t have a mask on, he was caught RED HANDED! The thief raced off without taking anything from the vehicle, and officers were thankful to have a very clear image of the crook! To read more, CLICK HERE!

Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.