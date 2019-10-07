Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/07/19)

Justin Bieber totally MOCKED Taylor Swift’s post-surgery moments on LIVESTREAM.. And Hailey thought it was hilarious

Michael Ray and Carly Pearce are MARRIED!!! They’ve got to be one of the cutest couples on earth.. Just look at them..

You…❤️

Apparently Cody Simpson has had the HOTS for Miley Cyrus since she was on Hannah Montana!!

Kylie Jenner took videos of her daughter Stormi wearing her ex, Travis Scott’s SHIRT on her playset.. It’s nice to see how maturely they’re handling things following their split

nothing better than being someone’s mommy 🥰

