Man Collects Checks for 6 years after being Fired from Job

A man was fired from his job back in 2013 but claims that he “never knew,” which is why he spent the past six years collecting checks as if nothing had changed! When asked by officials, he said that he had been on “sick leave” since 2015 with high blood pressure and asthma.. But when marking his timesheets, he labeled them as “time worked” rather than “sick leave”, which is a major sign that he was trying to abuse the system. After the company finally realized the mistake, they tipped off police to meet the man as he came to collect another check. Let’s just say he had a LOT of explaining to do.. To read more, CLICK HERE!!