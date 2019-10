Ellen helped Nick Jonas with his BIG ANNOUNCEMENT.. Nick Jonas is replacing Adam Levine and is now the newest COACH for The Voice!!!!!

Kylie Jenner has turned to her friends for SUPPORT since splitting with Travis Scott

Jennifer Aniston OPENED UP about her thoughts on dating.. She hates being set up by friends because it doesn’t feel natural, but honestly it just depends on the friend!

Cody Simpson wrote a LOVE POEM about his time with Miley Cyrus, how romantic!