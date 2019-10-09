Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/09/19)

Simone Biles is officially the most decorated FEMALE GYMNAST in world history!! What a major accomplishment for a fierce competitor!
Ryan Reynolds had to LEAVE his set and help take care of his new child!!! A father first, love to see it
Cody Simpson visited Miley Cyrus at the hospital and sang her a SONG.. GOALS people, how ADORABLE! Cody is checking all the boxes
Carrie Underwood has known her husband, Mike Fisher, for 11 YEARS now!
11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life…patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course! Someone who accepts me and all my flaws…the same as me in many ways…opposite in some. But he is my match. The iron to sharpen me….tonight we celebrated at @delposto . A rare night out with amazing food and even more amazing company and conversation. Here’s to so many more years together. Love you, babe! 😘