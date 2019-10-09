Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/09/19)

Simone Biles is officially the most decorated FEMALE GYMNAST in world history!! What a major accomplishment for a fierce competitor!

Ryan Reynolds had to LEAVE his set and help take care of his new child!!! A father first, love to see it

Cody Simpson visited Miley Cyrus at the hospital and sang her a SONG.. GOALS people, how ADORABLE! Cody is checking all the boxes

Carrie Underwood has known her husband, Mike Fisher, for 11 YEARS now!

 

