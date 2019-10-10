Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/10/19)

  • Rihanna turned down the SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW in solidarity with Colin Kaepernik,  “I couldn’t dare do that.  For what?  Who gains from that?  Not my people.  I just couldn’t be a sellout.  I couldn’t be an enabler.”
  • LISTEN: Marvel is being SUED for stealing the “X-Men” theme song from an Hungarian cop show
  • PICS: Bella Hadid’s 23rd birthday party was all about pottery painting, pizza cakes, and party hats!
  • “Sesame Street” reveals that the new muppet that’s in foster care is there because her mom is an ADDICT
  • VIDEO: Watch this reporter get interrupted in this cutest way possible during breaking news
  • Ronan Farrow book alleges that Matt Lauer was ACCUSED OF RAPE
  • Oprah explains why she chose NOT TO HAVE KIDS
  • VIDEO: Ed Sheeran is teaming up with Prince Harry & Meghan Markle for World Mental Health Day

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
