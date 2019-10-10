Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/10/19)

- Rihanna covers Vogue & the interviewer showed up WITHOUT ANY QUESTIONS for Rihanna, “I’m winging it, so you have to help me.” Read the FULL ARTICLE HERE
View this post on Instagram
@badgalriri is our November issue cover star! She talks to @abbyaguirre about @fenty, that album you’re waiting for, being happy in love, and, oh yes, she has a few choice words for the president. Tap the link in our bio for the full profile. Photographed by @ethanjamesgreen, styled by @tonnegood, written by @abbyaguirre, Vogue, November 2019.
- Rihanna turned down the SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW in solidarity with Colin Kaepernik, “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler.”
- LISTEN: Marvel is being SUED for stealing the “X-Men” theme song from an Hungarian cop show
- PICS: Bella Hadid’s 23rd birthday party was all about pottery painting, pizza cakes, and party hats!
- “Sesame Street” reveals that the new muppet that’s in foster care is there because her mom is an ADDICT
- VIDEO: Watch this reporter get interrupted in this cutest way possible during breaking news
- Ronan Farrow book alleges that Matt Lauer was ACCUSED OF RAPE
- Oprah explains why she chose NOT TO HAVE KIDS
- VIDEO: Ed Sheeran is teaming up with Prince Harry & Meghan Markle for World Mental Health Day