Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/10/19)

View this post on Instagram

@badgalriri is our November issue cover star! She talks to @abbyaguirre about @fenty, that album you’re waiting for, being happy in love, and, oh yes, she has a few choice words for the president. Tap the link in our bio for the full profile. Photographed by @ethanjamesgreen, styled by @tonnegood, written by @abbyaguirre, Vogue, November 2019.