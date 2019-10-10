Stubborn Fan Vows to Camp on Roof Until His Football Team Wins

Football season is a time of enjoyment… And pain.. Especially when your team can’t stop losing! It hurts, predominantly when you’ve made a MAJOR WAGER on your squad.. Perhaps your friends will let you off the hook because you were a bit tipsy when you made the bet?? Wrong, but that’s exactly the pain that one Cincinnati Bengals fan is feeling right now because of a bet that he made, believing in his squad.. The man announced that he will CAMP in a TENT on the rooftop of his OWN RESTAURANT until the day that the Bengals get a win! Cincinnati is 0-5 currently, and they’re upcoming schedule isn’t very forgiving, with only one of the next 5 games against a team with a losing record.. His wife knows it could be awhile before he’ll be home.. To see the man’s full setup, CLICK HERE!