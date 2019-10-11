Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/11/19)

View this post on Instagram

Excited to announce a movie I worked on called Killerman will be released in the USA on August 30th. I’m incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it. It was an absolute honor to work with my friend Emory Cohen again, one of my favorite actors, Malik Bader, an extremely creative and intelligent director, and the brilliant Ken Seng for his work as Director of Photography. Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved. Independent film making is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen. @killermanofficial