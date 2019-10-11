Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/11/19)

Kevin Hart spoke about his CAR CRASH, probably won’t be back working full-time until early 2020
Another CELEBRITY CONTESTANT was revealed on the Masked Singer
The Weeknd sent a BIRTHDAY MESSAGE to his ex, Bella Hadid
Diana Damrau and Nicolas Teste headline the RETURN of the Broad Stage Celebrity Opera Series
Mike Sorrentino DREW CONNECTIONS between prison and the worst Jersey Shore House
Liam Hemsworth was seen HOLDING HANDS with Maddison Brown following his infamous split with Miley
View this post on Instagram
Excited to announce a movie I worked on called Killerman will be released in the USA on August 30th. I’m incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it. It was an absolute honor to work with my friend Emory Cohen again, one of my favorite actors, Malik Bader, an extremely creative and intelligent director, and the brilliant Ken Seng for his work as Director of Photography. Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved. Independent film making is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen. @killermanofficial