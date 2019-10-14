Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/14/19)

Ellen DeGeneres helped Howard Stern with a surprise SECOND WEDDING on her show.. Colton Underwood was appropriately the impromptu Officiant
Megan Fox took her kids to DISNEYLAND for Halloween season
NSYNC is giving credit to the Hawks for their awesome “Bye Bye Bye” touchdown CELEBRATION yesterday
The judges scores…
10 – 10 – 10 – 10 – 10 👏🏻👏🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻
RT @Seahawks: How’d we do, @NSYNC? 😂#BudLightCelly x @budlight pic.twitter.com/3yYgmRPhjy
— *NSYNC (@NSYNC) October 13, 2019
Cody Simpson’s MOM is really excited about her son’s sparking ROMANCE with Miley Cyrus
Pete Davidson finally had his SNL 45th season DEBUT