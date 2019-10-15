Credit: YouTube

Adorable Dog can Balance ANYTHING on his Head.. And I Mean ANYTHING

Teaching tricks to your dog is a pretty common trend around the world.. But have you ever seen a dog who could balance MULTIPLE items on his head at the SAME time?? A very balanced Daschund known as Harlso is the dog of the hour, he’s been recorded balancing donuts, a cup of water, a soccer ball, a flower, and MANY other items for his personal blog. It all started because his owners were unable to teach him ordinary tricks (Sit, lay down, etc), then they tried balancing a squeaky toy on his head! To read more about this ridiculously skilled dog, CLICK HERE!

