Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (10/15/19)

Carrie Ann Inaba had an embarrassing FALL on Dancing with the Stars, then laughed it off while being helped up

Justin Bieber is SELLING his Beverly Hills house, estimates are around $9 Million

I’ll sell it with all the furniture . MAKE AN OFFER

Jeremy Renner claimed that his ex was sex-obsessed, and that she sent his NUDES to her custody evaluator

Mike Johnson is categorically REFUSING to kiss and tell with Demi Lovato.. Attaboy!

Speaking of Demi Lovato.. She just got a tattoo in remembrance of her late friend.. It’s BEAUTIFUL

