Phone Tap PODCAST: AirBnB Ticklefest

In today’s phone tap, Jubal calls a guy who is traveling out of town for a wedding.. The guy is staying at an Airbnb for just one night, so Jubal poses as the owner to make sure he feels as WELCOME as humanly possible.. Even if it creeps him out a little bit.. Too bad the guys doesn’t know that Jubal has a dark side.. And if he REFUSES Jubal’s GENEROUS hospitality.. Then the darkness might come out.. Listen to the PODCAST!!

