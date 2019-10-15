Young man as a Credit: BigStockPhotoscaring woman, on black background

Phone Tap PODCAST: AirBnB Ticklefest

In today’s phone tap, Jubal calls a guy who is traveling out of town for a wedding.. The guy is staying at an Airbnb for just one night, so Jubal poses as the owner to make sure he feels as WELCOME as humanly possible.. Even if it creeps him out a little bit.. Too bad the guys doesn’t know that Jubal has a dark side.. And if he REFUSES Jubal’s GENEROUS hospitality.. Then the darkness might come out.. Listen to the PODCAST!!

Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.