Credit: YouTube

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Hilarious Guest Introduction

STEP ASIDE WORLD, WE GOT A NEW KING!!!

This guy Blair went a little off the rails during his Wheel of Fortune introduction… [Yahoo]

But obviously, it was all in good fun. Had me for a second, though. At least the internet had a good time with it!! See the tweets below.

 

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.